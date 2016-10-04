BERLIN Oct 4 German pilots' union Vereinigung
Cockpit (VC) has demanded that Lufthansa enter into
formal talks to end a long-running dispute that has resulted in
repeated strikes at one of Europe's largest carriers.
The union wrote to Lufthansa on Tuesday to request the
launch of talks on pay for 5,400 pilots at Lufthansa, Lufthansa
Cargo and budget subsidiary Germanwings, a spokesman said,
adding that dates should be set for the coming weeks.
Lufthansa has been in talks with the pilots union for four
years. Informal talks ended without a deal last month after
formal talks had collapsed in August.
The airline is trying to cut costs at its main brand in
Germany in order to better compete with low-cost rivals in
Europe and fast-growing long-haul carriers such as Emirates
and Turkish Airlines.
