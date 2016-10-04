(Adds details, Lufthansa comment)
BERLIN Oct 4 A German pilots' union called on
Tuesday for formal talks with Lufthansa to end a
long-running pay dispute that has resulted in strikes at one of
Europe's largest airlines.
The Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union spokesman said it had
written to Lufthansa to seek talks on pay for 5,400 pilots at
Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and budget subsidiary Germanwings,
adding that dates should be set for the coming weeks.
Lufthansa, which welcomed the proposal, has been in talks
with the pilots union for four years. Informal talks ended last
month after the collapse of formal negotiations in August.
"Negotiations are the only way to solve wage disputes," a
spokeswoman said.
Union leaders held meetings with members last month at which
pilots expressed discontent that the talks had failed,
especially as the two sides were closer than ever, according to
one participant.
Lufthansa is trying to cut costs at its main brand in
Germany in order to better compete with low-cost rivals in
Europe and fast-growing long-haul carriers such as Emirates
and Turkish Airlines.
