ANTANANARIVO Jan 21 The number of tourists visiting Madagascar increased by 20 percent in 2016, bringing numbers back to visitor levels last seen before a 2009 coup, the Ministry of Tourism said.

Figures released late on Friday showed that the number of visitors to the Indian Ocean island increased from 244,321 to 293,195.

"This is a national record for seven years a twenty percent increase," the ministry said on its website.

The tourism sector generated $702 million in 2016, the statement said. Tourism is a key source of foreign exchange for Madagascar. Numbers dived after the 2009 coup but were boosted after democratic elections were held in 2013. (Reporting by Lovasoa Rabary; Editing by Katharine Houreld & Shri Navaratnam)