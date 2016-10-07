* Aug exports +1.5 pct y/y vs Reuters poll -1.6 pct
* Aug imports +4.9 pct y/y vs poll f'cast +2.9 pct
* Trade surplus 8.5 bln rgt vs poll f'cast 7.0 bln rgt
* Exports to China -1.3 pct y/y, U.S. +5.2 pct, EU +0.5 pct
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 Malaysia's exports unexpectedly expanded in
August, government data showed on Friday, driven by higher shipments of
manufactured goods and rising palm oil prices.
Exports in August rose 1.5 percent from a year earlier, compared with the
1.6 decline forecast by a Reuters poll. In July, exports slid 5.3 percent, the
biggest on-year drop in 15 months.
Exports of palm oil and manufactured goods expanded by 19.9 percent and 1.5
percent respectively, which offset falling earnings from shipments of liquefied
natural gas, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.
Malaysia's imports also rebounded in August, rising 4.9 percent from a year
earlier, compared with the previous month's 4.8 percent decline.
August's trade surplus was 8.5 billion ringgit ($2.05 billion), much wider
than the previous month's 1.9 billion ringgit.
Exports to China fell 1.3 percent from a year earlier on lower shipments of
metal, manufactured goods and rubber, while those to the European Union grew 0.5
percent.
Exports to the U.S. grew 5.2 percent from a year earlier, due to higher
demand for electrical and electronic products, particularly photosensitive
semi-conductor devices.
For a graphic on Malaysia's exports and imports, click: link.reuters.com/xyb28s
KEY DATA
(Exports and imports in percent, trade in billions of ringgit)
Aug July June May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Exports 67.6 59.9 66.5 59.92 61.35 66.59 56.72 61.85
y/y% 1.5 -5.3 3.4 -0.9 1.6 0.2 6.7 -2.8
Imports 59.1 57.9 60.9 56.66 52.29 55.39 49.37 56.46
y/y% 4.9 -4.8 8.3 3.1 -2.3 -5.5 1.6 3.3
Balance 8.51 1.91 5.52 3.26 9.06 11.2 7.35 5.39
MAIN EXPORTS
Aug 2016 % of % change
(bln rgt) total vs year ago
Electrical & 25.8 38.2 3.0
Electronic Products
Palm oil & Palm-based 4.9 7.3 21.3
products
Liquefied natural gas 1.9 2.8 -38.9
Chemicals and 5.1 7.6 11.8
products
Crude oil 1.9 2.9 13.9
Refined petroleum 3.9 5.8 -15.7
products
Machinery 3.3 4.8 7.3
Rubber products 1.7 2.6 0.2
EXPORT MARKETS
(bln rgt) % of total % yr/yr
China 9.3 13.8 -1.3
Singapore 10.0 14.8 3.2
Japan 5.2 7.6 -11.8
USA 6.9 10.3 5.2
Thailand 3.7 5.5 -11.2
($1 = 4.1530 ringgit)
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Richard Borsuk)