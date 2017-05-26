KUALA LUMPUR May 26 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak has denied links to a former campaign aide to
President Donald Trump, after reports emerged that his office
hired her company to lobby with the U.S. government.
A U.S. Department of Justice filing under the Foreign
Agents Registration Act (FARA) last week showed a company called
The 45 Group will be paid $25,000 a month to arrange meetings
between officials from both countries.
"The 45 Group will also assist the Republic of Malaysia via
the Godfrey Group, Ltd. with coordinating public relations
efforts," according to the filing on FARA's website.
The West Virginia-based group was set up by Healy
Baumgardner-Nardone, a former senior press aide to Trump's
presidential campaign, who quit in September last year.
The FARA filing, dated May 19, said The 45 Group would be
paid by a company registered in the British Virgin Islands
called Godfrey Group Ltd, which has an office in the Malaysian
city of Johor Bahru. The 45 Group would deal with Prime Minister
Najib Razak himself, and his office, the filing said.
"Contrary to recent media reports and a registration
statement, neither the Prime Minister's Office or Government of
Malaysia has instructed, appointed or contracted in any form
with the Godfrey Group Ltd, the 45 Group or Healy
Baumgardner-Nardone," Tengku Sariffuddin, the press secretary to
Prime Minister Najib, said in a written statement.
Baumgardner did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Godfrey Group could not be reached for comment.
The news website the Daily Beast first reported on the
agreement, citing the FARA filings.
Relations between Malaysia and the United Stated soured last
year after the Department of Justice filed lawsuits in
connection with a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal at
state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The lawsuits said more than $700 million of misappropriated
funds from 1MDB flowed into the accounts of "Malaysian Official
1", who U.S. and Malaysian officials have identified as Najib.
Najib's stepson is one of the defendants in a Justice
Department lawsuit seeking to recover assets allegedly stolen
from the fund.
Najib has denied any wrongdoing and was cleared by
Malaysia's top prosecutor.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Praveen Menon; Editing by Bill
Tarrant)