LONDON Aug 28 U.S. debt prices were broadly
steady as investors looked to Federal Reserve chief Ben
Bernanke's speech this week for hints of a third round of
quantitative easing and sought fresh details on the European
Central Bank's bond-buying plans.
* U.S. 10-year government bond yields were 0.009
basis points lower at 1.64 percent, while the five-year
equivalent shed 0.006 bps to 0.68 percent.
* Bernanke's widely anticipated speech in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming comes as expectations for a so-called QE3 have increased
since minutes from the central bank's August meeting, even
though there has been an improvement in U.S. data since that
meeting.
* "The sentiment is still being supported by hopes that we
are going to get a repeat of Jackson Hole two years ago, when
Bernanke effectively signaled QE2," Philip Shaw, chief economist
at Investec, said.
* "My guess is, rather than the economic data, it will be
whether that sentiment holds up which will be the primary driver
for the Treasury market this week."
* The possibility of more bond-buying could support $99
billion in new debt on offer this week - including two-year
bonds later in the day, five-year debt on Wednesday and
seven-year paper on Thursday.
* The ECB has said it is considering resuming bond-purchases
but the details remain fleeting and are unlikely to be ironed
out until at least September. Expectations for central bank
action is high in both sides of the Atlantic and any
disappointment would likely favour safe-haven debt, market
participants said.
* "We are still reasonably constructive here," one trader
said. "I don't think the Fed are going to announce more QE at
Jackson Hole. Perversely that (will prompt) more of a sell-off
in equities - that should be bond-supportive."
* The trader expected any sell-off in 10-year U.S. debt to
be capped at 1.70 percent in yield and expected it to trade
below 1.50 percent over the next two weeks.
* "I don't expect yields to go lower right here but I am
constructive on the market over the next two weeks, so looking
for an occasion to buy and stay long in September because there
is too much good news priced in Europe," the trader added.