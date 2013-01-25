LONDON Jan 25 German shares led European
bourses higher on Friday on trader talk that a key sentiment
indicator due at 0900 GMT would beat expectations.
Economists expected Germany's Ifo survey to come in at 103.0,
compared with 102.4 in the previous month, but a recent string
of strong economic data out of Europe's largest economy,
including the ZEW survey earlier this week, raised market
expectations for a good reading.
"The rumours are that the IFO will come in better than
expected," said Ion-Marc Valahu, who helps run Geneva-based
hedge fund Clairinvest.
Germany's Dax index rose 1 percent, while the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent to
1,173.15 points.