LONDON Nov 9 European stocks trimmed losses on Friday afternoon after a batch of positive U.S. data suggested the world's largest economy grew more than initially estimated in the third quarter.

U.S. wholesale inventories rose in September by the most in nine months as wholesalers sharply boosted stocks of farm goods and oil, while a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level in more than five years in November.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was 0.3 percent lower at 1,093.93, having hit an intra-day low of 1,086.11 points. The U.S. S&P 500 index edged higher after a lower start.