(Adds table, details on U.S. dollar, yen, euro contracts) April 15 Speculators chopped bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a sixth straight week, pushing net longs to their lowest since late January 2009, according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $0.4 billion in the week ended April 12, from $2.15 billion the previous week. The value of the dollar's net long position was the lowest since the week ended Jan. 27, 2009. Net long yen contracts rose to 66,190, the highest since Reuters records began in March 1995 and up from 60,073 the previous week. Euro net short contracts fell to 52,051, their lowest in seven weeks. So far in 2016, the U.S. dollar index has fallen about 4 percent, putting it on track for its worst yearly performance since 2009. The index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six other major currencies, gained more than 9 percent last year. The dollar hit a 17-month low against the yen of 107.61 yen on April 11. Analysts partly attributed the yen's rise to bets that the Bank of Japan would refrain from intervening to halt its recent rally. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) $-7.623 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 100,120 98,130 Short 33,930 38,057 Net 66,190 60,073 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) $7.407 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 89,216 98,014 Short 141,267 151,501 Net -52,051 -53,487 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) $4.577 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 33,848 39,574 Short 85,158 86,080 Net -51,310 -46,506 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) $-1.079 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 17,478 16,564 Short 9,240 10,915 Net 8,238 5,649 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) $-0.187 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 28,968 29,565 Short 26,583 29,468 Net 2,385 97 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) $-2.698 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 90,768 78,234 Short 55,646 51,389 Net 35,122 26,845 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) $1.333 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 40,518 40,864 Short 87,109 72,742 Net -46,591 -31,878 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) $-0.297 billion April 12, 2016 Prior week week Long 21,472 20,152 Short 17,180 17,249 Net 4,292 2,903 (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)