PARIS, Sept 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

IPSEN

The French drugmaker announced a deal with Norway's Photocure under which Ipsen will help commercialise Photocure's flagship bladder cancer diagnosis product worldwide except in the United States and Nordic region.

THALES

The French aerospace and defence company is looking to sell part of its information technologies operations, business daily Les Echos reported on Tuesday.

LYXOR, OSSIAM

Top heavyweights from the $1.3 trillion exchange-traded fund (ETF) industry are bracing themselves for a shift in how their fast-growing but relatively opaque products are marketed, distributed and regulated.

EDF

Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo said on Monday it did not plan to take part in the reorganisation of utility Edison by buying an equity stake.

FRENCH ECONOMY

The number of jobless people in France slipped slightly in August, pulling back from the highest level in over 11 years in July, labour ministry data showed on Monday.

