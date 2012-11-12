BRIEF-Heat Biologics presents immune data on bladder cancer drug
* Researchers reported that hs-410, in combination with bcg, continues to be generally well-tolerated
TOKYO, Nov 12 The Nikkei average slipped to a four-week low in early trade on Monday on the back of weak Japanese GDP data and on concerns over U.S. fiscal woes that threaten to push the world's largest economy into recession. The Nikkei fell 0.5 percent to 8,714.55, while the broader Topix index eased 0.5 percent to 727.35.
Feb 17 Enbridge Inc , Canada's largest pipeline company, reported a 3.4 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit, hurt by charges, including for asset impairment and restructuring.
* Northern Dynasty Minerals-responded to "criticism" of its pebble copper and gold project in february 14 report by kerrisdale capital management