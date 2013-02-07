TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei average shed 0.9 percent on Thursday, with investors pocketing gains after the index hit a more than four-year high in the previous session while Nikon Corp sank 19 percent after slashing its annual earnings forecast. But gains in Sony Corp, ahead of its quarterly results, and Mazda Motor Corp, after lifting its full-year earnings guidance, lent support to the market. The Nikkei lost 106.68 points to 11,357.07 after trading as much as 1.5 percent lower, while the broader Topix index was flat at 969.18. Mazda surged 12 percent and was the most traded stock on the main board, while Sony climbed 2.6 percent.