By Marc Jones
| LONDON, June 7
LONDON, June 7 A number of major economies could
see their credit ratings cut or outlooks lowered if record low
interest rates rise to more normal levels, Standard and Poor's
warned on Tuesday.
Without the ultra-supportive policies of major central
banks, S&P said, most the world's top countries' finances would
be worse off, having seen little real budget tightening in
recent years.
Headline deficits for most of the 25 countries S&P analysed
would have been 1 to 2 percentage points of GDP higher in 2015
had interest rates been closer to their longer-term average,
meaning a rise in rates could spell bad news.
"If interest costs rise without being offset by higher growth
and revenue, the fiscal performance will deteriorate," Moritz
Kraemer, an S&P analyst, said in a new report.
"Since fiscal performance is one element of our sovereign
ratings methodology, the downward pressures on ratings could
intensify."
The United States, which has already started raising rates,
would have had a headline deficit 1.3 percentage point larger
last year under more normal circumstances, Kraemer calculated.
The issue was most pronounced in the euro zone, where the
European Central Bank is just about to start a new round of
stimulus in the form of corporate bond purchases.
Italian, French and Spanish deficits would all have been
about 2 percentage points higher. Germany's balanced budget
would have been replaced by a 1.6 percent deficit.
Outside the euro zone, Britain would have seen a deficit 1.9
percentage points higher. Poland and South Africa's would have
been 1.3 percentage points higher.
At the other end of the spectrum were emerging economies.
Brazil, Russia, Indonesia and China would all benefit from a
return to the rates that prevailed from 2001 to 2008.
"We conclude from our simple interest rate-corrected fiscal
balance measure that, especially in the advanced economies,
there is little reason for complacency," Kraemer said.
"Recent budget improvements are mostly due to the palliative
effects of monetary expansion. Indeed, discretionary fiscal
adjustment appears to have come to a halt in many economies."
(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Larry King)