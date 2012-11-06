SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0019 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1417.26 0.22% 3.060 USD/JPY 80.2 -0.1% -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6928 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1685.45 0.09% 1.460 US CRUDE 85.72 0.08% 0.070 DOW JONES 13112.44 0.15% 19.28 ASIA ADRS 120.77 0.85% 1.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St, dollar edge up day before US election SE ASIA STOCKS-Indonesia, Malaysia fall to multi-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH -- KEPPEL CORP LTD - Singapore's Keppel Corp said its units Keppel Subic Shipyard Inc in the Philippines and Keppel Verolme BV in the Netherlands have won contracts totalling S$160 million ($130.82 million). -- SEMBCORP MARINE LTD - Singapore oil rig builder Sembcorp Marine said its third-quarter net profit fell 48 percent to S$115.5 million from a year earlier. Its net order book stood at S$12.1 billion. -- PARKSON RETAIL ASIA LTD, YOMA STRATEGIC HOLDINGS LTD - Parkson said its unit agreed to set up a joint venture with property developer Yoma Strategic and First Myanmar Investment Company Ltd to operate department stores in Myanmar, in a move to tap the rapidly growing retail sector in the country. -- FEDERAL INTERNATIONAL (2000) LTD - Federal International said it expects to report a net loss for its third quarter ended September due to one-off asset impairment and foreign exchange loss. The company said it will focus on growing its core trading business. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei falls as investors avoid risk before US election > Wall St rises in thin trade day before US election > Prices up before US vote; Greece worries mount > Euro shaky after fall; Aussie eyes RBA rates > Gold rises on short-covering, US election eyed > Brent crude jumps nearly 2 pct as US gasoline rallies > Key political risks to watch in Singapore ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Singapore diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: