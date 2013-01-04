Shares of CNMC Goldmine Holdings Ltd surged to
their highest since April last year after the company said it
had produced 740.82 ounces of gold dore bars from a new facility
in Malaysia and expects a boost in production volumes.
CNMC shares jumped as much as 69 percent to S$0.525 on
Friday. Nearly 45 million shares were traded, 47 times the
average full-day volume over the past 30 days. CNMC was the
second-highest traded stock by value in Singapore.
CNMC explores and mines for gold, in addition to processing
mined ore into gold dores. The Singapore-based company develops
the Sokor Gold Field Project in the Malaysian state of Kelantan.
Gold dore bars are a semi-pure alloy of gold and silver that
may need to be refined further. CNMC's dore bars have 80-92
percent of fine gold, according to a company spokesman.
The new facility started operation after the company
received approval from the Malaysian authorities and is expected
to contribute to a ramp-up in gold production and increase the
group's revenue, CNMC said in a statement.
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on massage
'buy'
OCBC Investment Research raised its target price on massage
chair maker OSIM International Ltd to S$2.14 from
S$1.87 and maintained 'buy', citing China's recovering economy,
innovative products and attractive valuation versus its peers.
OSIM shares were down 0.3 percent at S$1.78 on Friday. The
stock surged 50 percent last year, beating the 32 percent gain
in the FT ST Midcap Index.
"We believe that OSIM International would be a key
beneficiary of a recovery in the economic conditions in China,
which is its largest market," OCBC said.
OSIM plans to launch two new massage chair models and has
embarked on a nationwide advertising campaign in China, OCBC
said, adding that these initiatives, coupled with a focus on
improving productivity, will help drive sales and profitability
in 2013 fiscal year.
