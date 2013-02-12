BANGKOK, Feb 12 Indonesian shares hit a record on Tuesday after Bank Indonesia held its benchmark interest rate steady at a record low, while stocks in Thailand and the Philippines pared early gains to end flat amid a broader weakness in Asia and thin volumes. Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and other major markets in Asia were shut for the Lunar New Year holiday. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.15 percent. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1 percent to 4,548.24, above Monday's record close of 4,503.25, with trading volume of 0.9 times the monthly average. With a year-to-date gain of 5.4 percent, Jakarta still lagged others in the region. Mining and property shares outperformed the broader market, with the mining subindex up 2 percent, while the property index up 1.5 percent. Bank Indonesia held its benchmark interest rate at 5.75 percent as expected, saying economic growth remained resilient and that the current rate was in line with its inflation target for this and next year. The Philippine main index edged up 0.03 percent to 6,459.93. Manila has retreated, moving in a tight range since Feb. 5 when it set an all-time closing high of 6,470.49. Bangkok's SET index inched down 0.01 percent to 1488.95, extending losses for a sixth straight session after its recent rally to an 18-month closing high of 1,506.37 on Feb. 4. Foreign investors were net sellers of Thai shares of $400 million over the past five sessions to Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.76 438.40 +0.08 Singapore closed 3270.30 -- Kuala Lumpur closed 1623.80 -- Bangkok 1488.95 1489.11 -0.01 Jakarta 4548.24 4503.25 +1.00 Manila 6459.93 6458.01 +0.03 Ho Chi Minh closed 494.03 -- Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 438.76 424.10 +3.46 Singapore closed 3167.08 +3.26 Kuala Lumpur closed 1688.95 -3.86 Bangkok 1488.95 1391.93 +6.97 Jakarta 4548.24 4316.69 +5.36 Manila 6459.93 5812.73 +11.13 Ho Chi Minh closed 413.73 +19.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Bangkok 16,403,688 21,342,235 Jakarta 3,533,755,500 3,794,173,317 Manila 45,876 111,716