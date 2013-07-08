(Corrects 3rd paragraph to make Indonesia's year-to-date gain
to 2.7 percent, not 3.5 percent)
BANGKOK, July 8 Thai stocks dropped 2.6
percent on Monday, joining the slump in Indonesia and
the Philippines, as investors sold emerging market
equities after strong U.S. jobs data heightened concerns about
the Federal Reserve's stimulus cut.
The selloff, spurred by the prospect of tighter global
liquidity and rising risk aversion, helped derail the rallying
markets this year.
Indonesia saw its year-to-date gain falling to 2.7 percent,
with Thailand's year-to-date gain down at 0.9 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.86 425.39 -2.48
Singapore 3155.47 3169.73 -0.45
Kuala Lumpur 1762.87 1772.27 -0.53
Bangkok 1404.64 1441.33 -2.55
Jakarta 4433.63 4602.81 -3.68
Manila 6318.91 6500.48 -2.79
Ho Chi Minh 482.77 485.66 -0.60
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 414.86 424.10 -2.18
Singapore 3155.47 3167.08 -0.37
Kuala Lumpur 1762.87 1688.95 +4.38
Bangkok 1404.64 1391.93 +0.91
Jakarta 4433.63 4316.69 +2.71
Manila 6318.91 5812.73 +8.71
Ho Chi Minh 482.77 413.73 +16.69
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 143,295,000 272,313,503
Kuala Lumpur 102,448,900 167,747,613
Bangkok 6,558,065 9,665,364
Jakarta 2,947,534,000 4,300,857,467
Manila 95,257 130,177
Ho Chi Minh 40,645 68,506
