The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

JP Morgan upgraded its recommendation for Grifols to overweight from neutral

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

British Airways cabin crew plan to hold a 48-hour strike starting on Jan. 10, after suspending previous plans to walk out over Christmas, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.

