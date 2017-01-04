BRIEF-Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
* Onxeo completes enrollment in phase III study of Livatag for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
JP Morgan upgraded its recommendation for Grifols to overweight from neutral
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
British Airways cabin crew plan to hold a 48-hour strike starting on Jan. 10, after suspending previous plans to walk out over Christmas, trade union Unite said on Tuesday.
* Q4 revenue 2.2 million euros ($2.37 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9300 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
