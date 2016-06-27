The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AENA
Citigroup raises to "buy" from "neutral" and says share
price decline on Brexit represents a buying opportunity.
BANKIA
Barclays cuts to "equalweight" with a target price of 0.8
euros per share.
JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" with a target price of 0.75
euros per share.
IAG
Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" with a target price of 477
pence per share.
POLITICS
Spanish elections delivered a hung parliament for the second
time in six months on Sunday, adding to political uncertainty in
Europe after last week's shock Brexit vote and piling intense
pressure on Spain's warring politicians to form a government.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on