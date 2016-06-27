The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Citigroup raises to "buy" from "neutral" and says share price decline on Brexit represents a buying opportunity.

BANKIA

Barclays cuts to "equalweight" with a target price of 0.8 euros per share.

JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" with a target price of 0.75 euros per share.

IAG

Goldman Sachs cuts to "neutral" with a target price of 477 pence per share.

POLITICS

Spanish elections delivered a hung parliament for the second time in six months on Sunday, adding to political uncertainty in Europe after last week's shock Brexit vote and piling intense pressure on Spain's warring politicians to form a government.

