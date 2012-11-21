PARIS Nov 21 U.S. stock index futures pointed
to a flat-to-lower open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with
futures for the S&P 500 up 0.01 percent, Dow Jones
futures down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 futures down
0.17 percent at 0923 GMT.
* European shares were slightly up in morning trade,
although gains were limited by renewed fears about the euro zone
debt crisis after Greece's international lenders failed to
reached a deal to reduce the country's debt and release the next
payment from its bailout.
* The IMF has so far refused to give Athens an extra two
years to meet its debt target, while European governments led by
Germany refuse to write off loans, two options which might make
the targets easier to reach.
* On the macro front, investors awaited flash Markit
Manufacturing PMI for November, due at 1358 GMT, the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers' final
November consumer sentiment index, due at 1455 GMT, and the
Conference Board's report on leading economic indicators for
October, due at 1500 GMT.
* The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is unlikely to
make any decision before Thursday's Thanksgiving Holiday on
Wal-Mart Stores Inc's push to stop protests and rallies
outside its stores, the board said on Tuesday.
The delay deals a blow to Wal-Mart's attempt to stop workers
and their supporters from staging major protests at Walmart
discount stores on "Black Friday", the day after Thanksgiving
that is traditionally the busiest shopping day of the year.
* Business software provider Salesforce.com Inc beat
Wall Street expectations for the third quarter and maintained
its earnings outlook for the rest of its fiscal year despite the
uncertain economic outlook.
* Children's book publisher Scholastic Corp reduced
its forecast for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2013 on lower
sales in its high-margin educational business.
* Facebook Inc board member Marc Andreessen sold
roughly $54 million worth of shares in the social networking
company on Monday to cover taxes he owes on his holdings.
* Zale Corp, which offers affordable jewelry to
middle-class shoppers, on Tuesday posted a deeper quarterly loss
than Wall Street expected on sales that did not meet
expectations, and shares fell more than 11 percent in
after-hours trading.
* Flight attendants at US Airways Group Inc, looking
to bring more pressure on the carrier to reach a contract
agreement, voted by a 94 percent margin to authorize a strike,
their union said on Tuesday.
* Yoga wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc
said on Tuesday it settled a lawsuit over its
distinctive yoga pants against PVH Corp's Calvin Klein
and G-III Apparel Group Ltd.
* E-commerce is expected to grow strongly in upcoming
holiday purchases, spurred by early online deals, the rise of
mobile devices and more offers of free shipping.
* Wall Street halted its two-day rally on Tuesday, after
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank
lacks tools to cushion the U.S. economy from the impact of the
"fiscal cliff."
* The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7.45
points, or 0.06 percent, to 12,788.51 at the close. But the
Standard & Poor's 500 Index edged up 0.93 of a point, or
0.07 percent, to finish at 1,387.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index
inched up 0.61 of a point, or 0.02 percent, to close at
2,916.68.