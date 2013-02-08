PARIS Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures pointed to
a flat open on Wall Street on Friday, with futures for the S&P
500 down 0.03 percent, Dow Jones futures up 0.01
percent and Nasdaq 100 futures up 0.05 percent at 1028
GMT.
* European shares rose on Friday to recover from sharp falls
the previous session, as robust Chinese trade data boosted
expectations the global economy would strengthen and in turn
maintain demand for equities.
* Data showed Chinese exports grew 25 percent in January
from a year earlier versus a forecast of 17 percent in a Reuters
poll while imports climbed 28.8 percent, highlighting robust
domestic demand.
* Trade figures from Germany released on Friday morning also
lifted the mood. The data showed Germany's trade surplus hit its
second highest level in more than 60 years in 2012, signalling
the underlying strength of Europe's biggest economy.
* LinkedIn Corp will be in focus on Friday, after
it announced both blow-out quarterly profits and a bullish
forecast for the new year that exceeded Wall Street's already
lofty expectations.
* Boeing started the year ahead of its European rival
Airbus, after clinching the industry's top spot in 2012, with
broadly higher orders and deliveries in January, data showed on
Friday.
* U.S. agencies cleared Boeing Co to restart test
flights of its grounded 787 Dreamliner in order to get more data
on potentially faulty batteries, but they also demanded a closer
look at how the batteries were approved, which may delay
resuming delivery of Boeing's newest aircraft.
* U.S. electronics retailer RadioShack Corp named
Walgreen executive Joseph Magnacca as its new chief executive,
hoping to boost sales by tapping his merchandising and marketing
experience.
* DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc might cut a maximum
of 500 jobs from its 2,000 member workforce following
disappointing holiday results and delays to its film lineup, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a person
familiar with the situation.
* U.S. solar company SunPower Corp, which is
battling a drastic drop in panel prices due to a supply glut,
said on Thursday it expects revenue for this year to be
unchanged from 2012.
* Coinstar Inc, the operator of Redbox video rental
kiosks, forecast current-quarter results significantly below
analysts' estimates due to a slower movie release schedule,
sending its shares down nearly 9 percent in extended trading.
* Chipmaker Microchip Technology Inc forecast a
larger-than-expected profit and revenue for the current quarter
after reporting third-quarter results that beat Wall Street
expectations on higher sales of its microcontroller chips.
* Low natural gas prices and slow economic growth forced
U.S. power company Exelon Corp to cancel plans to spend
$2.3 billion on capacity expansion at its nuclear power plants
and other projects, Chief Executive Chris Crane said on
Thursday.
* Network gear maker Riverbed Technology Inc's
quarterly profit fell 76 percent on costs associated with its $1
billion acquisition of Opnet Technologies Inc, and the company
forecast current-quarter profit below estimates.
* U.S. cable company Charter Communications said on
Thursday it was buying Cablevision's rural cable asset
Optimum West for $1.63 billion.
* On the macro front, investors awaited December
international trade figures, due at 1330 GMT, and wholesale
inventories, at 1500 GMT.
* U.S. stocks declined on Thursday, taking a step back from
their recent advance, prompted by comments by the ECB president
on the euro and Europe's outlook.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.47
points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,944.05. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 2.73 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,509.39.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.34 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,165.13.