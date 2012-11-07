US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks drag
Feb 27 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks declined and investors took a breather to assess Wall Street's recent record-setting run.
NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. stocks extended losses, with all three major stock indexes dropping more than 2 percent and the S&P 500 falling below 1,400 for the first time since Sept. 4 on Wednesday, a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama, as comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi weighed on sentiment.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 292.25 points, or 2.21 percent, at 12,953.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 31.18 points, or 2.18 percent, at 1,397.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 69.60 points, or 2.31 percent, at 2,942.33.
* Futures down: Dow 15 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 10.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
* Futures: Dow down 2 pts, S&P up 0.25 pts, Nasdaq down 4.25 pts