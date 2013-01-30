US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
NEW YORK Jan 30 U.S. stocks remained little changed on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve left in place its stimulus policy of monthly purchases of $85 billion in bonds, saying economic growth had stalled but the pullback was likely temporary.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19.85 points or 0.14 percent, to 13,934.57, the S&P 500 lost 2.25 points or 0.15 percent, to 1,505.59 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.11 points or 0.07 percent, to 3,151.55.
