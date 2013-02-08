* China, German data positive
* International trade, wholesale inventory data on tap
* Futures: Dow off 13 pts, S&P up 0.9 pt, Nasdaq up 4.5 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. stock index futures were
little changed Friday following economic data out of China and
Germany, though the benchmark S&P index appeared to remain on
track for its first weekly drop of the year.
* Data showed Chinese exports grew 25 percent in January
from a year earlier versus a forecast of 17 percent in a Reuters
poll, while imports climbed 28.8 percent, highlighting robust
domestic demand.
* German data showed the country's surplus in 2012 was at
its second highest in more than 60 years, in an indication of
the underlying strength of Europe's biggest economy.
* Comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
about the strength of the euro Thursday kindled concern about
the euro zone economy and sent U.S. equities lower.
* U.S. economic data due out on Friday includes December
international trade at 8:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) and wholesale
inventories for December at 10:00 a.m. (1500 GMT).
* Economists in a Reuters poll expect a trade deficit of
$46.0 billion versus a $48.7 billion deficit in November while
inventories are expected to be up 0.4 percent versus a 0.6
percent increase in November.
* The S&P 500 has risen for five straight weeks and is up
5.8 percent for the year. Its advance was helped by legislators
in Washington averting a series of automatic spending cuts and
tax hikes earlier in the year, as well as better-than-expected
corporate earnings and data that pointed to modest economic
improvement but no immediate change in the Federal Reserve's
stimulus plans.
* The index has found it tougher to climb in recent days as
it hovers near five-year highs.
* S&P 500 futures rose 0.9 point and were slightly
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost
13 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4.5 points.
* According to Thomson Reuters data through Thursday
morning, of 317 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported
earnings, 69 percent have exceeded analysts' expectations, above
a 62 percent average since 1994 and 65 percent over the past
four quarters.
* Fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies grew 5
percent, according to the data, above a 1.9 percent forecast at
the start of the earnings season.
* European shares rose to recover from sharp falls the
previous session, as robust Chinese trade data boosted
expectations the global economy would strengthen and in turn
maintain demand for equities.
* Asian shares rose after China's strong trade data set the
scene for economic recovery, although investors opted to book
profit ahead of the Chinese new year holidays next week,
limiting gains.