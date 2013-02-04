NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks added to losses, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent, on Monday as the market retreated from recent gains and as data on factory orders fell short of expectations.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.37 points, or 0.87 percent, at 13,888.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.55 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,499.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 35.02 points, or 1.10 percent, at 3,144.07.