US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Feb 4 U.S. stocks added to losses, with the Nasdaq falling more than 1 percent, on Monday as the market retreated from recent gains and as data on factory orders fell short of expectations.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 121.37 points, or 0.87 percent, at 13,888.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 13.55 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,499.62. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 35.02 points, or 1.10 percent, at 3,144.07.
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)