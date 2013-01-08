US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Jan 8 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday at the start of an earnings season that is expected to show sluggish corporate growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.42 points, or 0.20 percent, at 13,357.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.23 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,459.66. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.94 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,097.87.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)