UPDATE 9-Oil market whipsawed as OPEC production discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
NEW YORK Feb 22 U.S. stocks opened higher Friday after two days of losses, lifted by better-than-expected earnings from Hewlett-Packard Co and positive economic data from Europe.
HP, a Dow component, jumped 7.4 percent to $18.34 in early trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 45.85 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,926.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.06 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,508.48. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.48 points, or 0.59 percent, at 3,149.98.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Electricity costs for companies and individuals in Brazil are likely to further increase in the second half of the year due to insufficient water in hydroelectric plants' reservoirs after below average rains, power sector experts said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.