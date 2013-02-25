NEW YORK Feb 25 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Monday after initial polls showed pro-reform center-leftists could win the Italian general election, though caution remained as defensive sectors led gains on the S&P 500.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 41.47 points or 0.3 percent, to 14,042.04, the S&P 500 gained 6.81 points or 0.45 percent, to 1,522.41 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.79 points or 0.59 percent, to 3,180.61.