BRIEF-Nuri Telecom's unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems
* Unit intends to purchase common shares of Apivio Systems Inc through facilities of TSX venture exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 6 Candy maker Mars Inc said on Thursday it would buy billionaire investor Warren Buffett's minority stake in its Wrigley chewing gum business to create Mars Wrigley Confectionary.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has held a minority stake in Wrigley since 2008, when it helped Mars buy the chewing gum maker. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Royal Bank Of Canada announces specific share repurchase program as part of its normal course issuer bid
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman confirmed to Reuters Friday.