Oct 6 Candy maker Mars Inc said on Thursday it would buy billionaire investor Warren Buffett's minority stake in its Wrigley chewing gum business to create Mars Wrigley Confectionary.

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc has held a minority stake in Wrigley since 2008, when it helped Mars buy the chewing gum maker. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)