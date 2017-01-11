MILAN Jan 11 Mediaset's shareholder Fininvest
said on Wednesday it had not received any proposal from French
media group Vivendi and no negotiations exist between
the two companies.
Shares in the Italian broadcaster rose more than 8 percent
earlier in the day, over a report by Bloomberg saying Vivendi's
Vincent Bollore could offer Silvio Berlusconi's Fininvest shares
in the French group in order to resolve an ongoign dispute
between the two groups.
The French media giant raised its stake in Mediaset to 28.8
percent in late December, just below the 30 percent stake at
which a full bid for the TV group would be required, raising
concerns from both the Berlusconi family and the Italian
government.
(Reporting by Giulia Segreti)