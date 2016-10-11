Oct 11 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch hired Michael Duffy as a director and wealth strategist, to be based in Atlanta.
Duffy was previously a member of the strategic wealth advisory team at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
He will report to Stacy Allred, head of the strategic wealth advisory group and Michael Nies, southeast region director of Merrill's Private Banking and Investment Group.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)
Next In Regulatory News
UPDATE 2-France, Germany concerned about Trump's moves to limit refugees
PARIS, Jan 28 France, Germany and Luxembourg voiced disquiet on Saturday over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to limit immigration and refugees from some Muslim countries, with Berlin and Paris also reaffirming a firm line on Russian sanctions.
Britain, Turkey sign defence deal to develop Turkish fighter jet
ANKARA, Jan 28 Britain and Turkey signed a defence deal worth more than 100 million pounds ($125 million) on Saturday to develop Turkish fighter jets, opening the way to deeper cooperation over the lifetime of the project.