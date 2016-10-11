Oct 11 Bank of America's Merrill Lynch hired Michael Duffy as a director and wealth strategist, to be based in Atlanta.

Duffy was previously a member of the strategic wealth advisory team at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

He will report to Stacy Allred, head of the strategic wealth advisory group and Michael Nies, southeast region director of Merrill's Private Banking and Investment Group.

(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru)