FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Metro AG said its management and supervisory boards had given the go-ahead to split the German retailer in two, separating its wholesale and food business from its consumer electronics chain to help each focus and grow faster.

Metro had announced plans for the move in March but they still required board approval. It said on Monday the demerger would be complete by mid-2017. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)