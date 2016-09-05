UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 Metro AG said its management and supervisory boards had given the go-ahead to split the German retailer in two, separating its wholesale and food business from its consumer electronics chain to help each focus and grow faster.
Metro had announced plans for the move in March but they still required board approval. It said on Monday the demerger would be complete by mid-2017. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources