MOSCOW Oct 6 Russia is studying a draft
resolution on the conflict in Syria which France submitted to
the United Nations Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister
Sergei Lavrov told a news conference on Thursday.
Speaking alongside visiting French Foreign Minister
Jean-Marc Ayrault, Lavrov said Russia would propose its own
amendments to the draft resolution and hoped they would be taken
into account.
Lavrov also said he had never heard U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry say the Syrian conflict could be resolved by military
means.
