MOSCOW May 4 The Russian Defence Ministry on
Wednesday said an upsurge in violence by Nusra Front militants
had thwarted plans to extend a truce to the Syrian city of
Aleppo the previous day, Russian news agencies reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov suggested on Tuesday
after meeting U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura that a deal
covering Aleppo was close, saying Russian and U.S. military
personnel might announce a decision "in the coming hours".
But such a local truce, also known as "a regime of calm,"
never materialised.
"As a result of attacks by the Nusra Front on the Az Zagra
quarters, and heavy shelling by Hellfire rocket systems of other
residential areas which caused numerous deaths among civilians,
the introduction of a 'regime of calm' in Aleppo was disrupted,"
Russian news agencies quoted Russian Defence Ministry spokesman
Igor Konashenkov as saying on Wednesday.
Aleppo has been the scene of the worst surge in fighting in
recent days, wrecking the first major ceasefire of the
five-year-old civil war, sponsored by the United States and
Russia, which had held since February.
Russia and U.S. military officers were now holding "active
consultations" with Syria's government leadership and the
"moderate opposition" on how to introduce a "regime of calm" in
Aleppo as soon as possible, Konashenkov said.
The ceasefire in Aleppo and its suburbs was originally
planned to last for 24 hours and to be later extended for a
further two days, he was cited as saying.
Rebel fighters launched an assault in Aleppo on Tuesday,
firing rockets on a hospital.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a British-based
group that monitors the conflict, said rebel rockets had killed
19 people in government-held territory, including an unspecified
number at the al-Dabit hospital.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing
by Andrew Osborn)