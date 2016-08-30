(Adds military council statement)
BEIRUT Aug 30 A ceasefire is holding between
Turkey and Kurdish-backed militia in northern Syria, a Kurdish
military official said on Tuesday, but a Syrian rebel commander
characterised it only as a "pause" and added that military
operations would resume soon.
The truce is between the Jarablus Military Council and
Turkey, said Sharfan Darwish, spokesman for the Manbij Military
Council.
Both councils are allied with the Syrian Democratic Forces,
a U.S.-backed alliance of groups including the powerful Kurdish
YPG militia that is fighting Islamic State insurgents and has
expanded along Syria's frontier with Turkey.
A subsequent statement from the Jarablus Military Council
announced a temporary ceasefire "under the oversight of the
international coalition led by the United States" in order to
spare the people of Jarablus "the scourge of war".
The statement added that those who had overseen the
ceasefire were attempting to turn it into a permanent one.
However, in an interview with Ronahi TV, Ali Hajjo, a
spokesman for the council, acknowledged the ceasefire but also
pledged to regain areas taken by Turkey and its allies.
"We will not stand with our hands tied. We will liberate our
areas and land from the Ottoman Turkish occupation and its
factions," he said.
More than 250,000 people have died and another 11 million
have been displaced in Syria's multi-sided, five-year-old civil
war, which started as an uprising against the rule of President
Bashar al-Assad.
Turkey and Syrian rebel groups it backs seized the border
town of Jarablus from Islamic State this week and advanced south
towards Manbij, clashing with SDF-allied groups.
Ankara fears the SDF's advances in northern Syria are aimed
at establishing a Kurdish enclave that could aid Kurdish
militants within Turkey's own borders.
However, a commander in one of the Turkish-backed Syrian
rebel groups that have clashed with SDF-allied groups south of
Jarablus said there was no ceasefire, only a pause in the
military operation.
"There is no truce and no ceasefire. But there has been a
pause for some time," he said, adding that the operation would
resume shortly.
