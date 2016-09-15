MOSCOW, Sept 15 The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday it had recorded 45 violations of a ceasefire agreement in Syria in the last 24 hours.

The ministry said Russian and Syrian forces had stopped bombing areas held by opposition forces but the United States was complicating efforts to fight terrorists in the country by not providing the exact locations of moderate opposition groups. (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)