By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA Oct 13 The Syrian government has
partially approved a United Nations aid plan for October but not
its request to deliver urgently needed supplies to the
rebel-held part of Aleppo, diplomats and a U.N. official said on
Thursday.
Damascus has given a green light for convoys to 25 of 29
besieged and hard-to-reach areas across Syria, they said, but
not to eastern Aleppo and three parts of the Rural Damascus
province.
Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, deputy U.N. Special Envoy for Syria,
confirmed receipt of the approvals after a weekly meeting of the
humanitarian task force, composed of major and regional powers.
He gave no details.
"Of course, the approval of the plan is not sufficient, you
know there are other steps that need to be taken so that
deliveries can be made," Ramzy told reporters. "And we call upon
all parties to help in ensuring that these steps are taken as
soon as possible so the U.N. will be able to deliver on its
October plan as soon as possible."
The situation for 275,000 people trapped in eastern Aleppo,
encircled by government and allied forces, remains "dire", he
said. He noted, however, that the water supply had been
partially restored.
The U.N. has tried for weeks to evacuate the wounded and
chronically sick from eastern Aleppo, but a ceasefire is
required to do so, Ramzy said.
"Capacity to treat emergency cases is minimal, and that is
why we are working on a plan for medical evacuations," he said.
"I think more than 200 are in a critical situation but I also
heard the figure of 400 children that need to be evacuated."
Ramzy's boss, U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura, will join
foreign ministers - including U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
and Russia's Sergei Lavrov - meeting to discuss Syria in
Lausanne on Saturday, Ramzy said.
He declined to give details on what their focus would be.
The U.N. had requested access for convoys carrying food and
medical supplies in September, expecting approval by Sept. 30
for the month of October.
