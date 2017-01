AMMAN Dec 11 Russian air strikes forced Islamic State fighters to retreat to the outskirts of Palmyra on Sunday, a day after they had stormed the ancient city in eastern Syria, a war monitor said.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the militants were now fighting in orchards on the fringe of the city they captured on Saturday. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)