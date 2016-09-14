MOSCOW, Sept 14 A ceasefire in Syria was violated 60 times in the first 48 hours after it was imposed, with most violations committed by the Ahrar al-Sham armed group, Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian general as saying on Wednesday.

Russia supports the extension of the ceasefire for another 48 hours, Interfax quoted Lieutenant-General Viktor Poznikhir, a senior officer at Russia's army general staff, as saying at a news briefing. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Christian Lowe)