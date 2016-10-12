(Adds State Department confirmation, details)
MOSCOW Oct 12 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will attend a
meeting in Lausanne on Saturday to discuss the Syria crisis,
the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
It said the two men had agreed to hold the meeting to
consider what further steps could be taken to get a Syria
settlement.
Foreign ministers from Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Iran
will also take part in the talks.
A senior State Department official confirmed that Kerry
would attend the meeting.
