DUBAI Jan 11 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares at 2-month high ahead of Trump news conference

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Egypt rises but foreign funds sell; oil pulls down Saudi

* Oil prices edge up on Saudi supply cut, but outlook remains cloudy

* PRECIOUS-Gold near 6-week peak ahead of Trump news conference

* Middle East Crude-Dubai edges up; Iraq plans record Feb Basra exports

* Trump secretary of state choice to say Russia must be held to account

* Kerry to attend Middle East peace conference on Jan. 15 in Paris

* Iran decides not to upset nuclear deal over U.S. sanctions extension

* Iraqi forces advance in Mosul but civilian toll mounts

* Iraq says Turkey relations cannot improve without troop withdrawal - TV

* Iran's SLAL postpones tender to buy barley and corn

* Japanese loans to help Iraq repair damage to electricity sector

* Huge crowd bids farewell to Iranian ex-president who fell out with supreme leader

* Rafsanjani death a blow to Iran reformers as Trump presidency looms in US

* Algeria says fund to cover budget deficits declining

* Turkish lira tumbles to fresh lows, central bank provides support

* Iraq plans record Basra crude exports in February - sources

EGYPT

* Egypt's cost-of-living soars as currency dives

* Egypt's core inflation jumps to 25.86 pct yr/yr in Dec-cbank

SAUDI ARABIA

* Airbus finalises deal to sell more than 60 jets to Saudi's flynas - sources

* Saudi's Yansab reports 53.4 pct rise in Q4 net profit

* Lebanon's Aoun visits Riyadh to mend fences with Saudi Arabia

* HSBC to advise Saudi on privatising management of school buildings

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE says ambassador to Afghanistan injured in Kandahar bomb attack

* UAE airline flydubai in loan talks

* DP World targets inland India with logistics centres

KUWAIT

* Kuwait raises Feb official selling price for crude oil to Asia

QATAR

* Rosneft signs oil supply deal with firm linked to Qatar and Glencore

OMAN

* Oman in talks with Gulf states to obtain multi-billion dollar deposit -sources

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q3 GDP growth accelerates to 3.9 pct