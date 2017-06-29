DUBAI, June 29 Here are some factors that may
affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not
verified the press reports and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar upended by rates reversal, stocks
unfazed for now
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai underperforms, Egypt's TMGH jumps on
appointment of CEO
* Oil rises for 6th session, buoyed by U.S. output decline
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady as dollar hovers near 10-mth lows
* Middle East Crude-Abu Dhabi grades up after BP buys Upper
Zakum, raises Murban bid
* U.S. unveils enhanced airline security plan to avoid
laptop ban
* U.S. sets criteria for visa applicants from six Muslim
countries -AP
* Widespread uncertainty as U.S. travel ban start looms
* LPC-EMEA syndicated loans hit by emerging markets slump
* Global borrowing hits record as big central banks prepare
to tighten credit
* "Last-chance" Cyprus peace talks open in Swiss Alps
* ANALYSIS-Despite weak oil prices, OPEC still pockets more
dollars
* Gazprom group may sell assets in Turkey - Kommersant
EGYPT
* Egypt to keep customs exchange rate at 16.5 pounds/dlr in
July
* Egypt M2 money supply up 39.4 pct at end of May - central
bank
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi CDS hits 5-1/2-month high as spat with Qatar rumbles
on
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended
June 26
* Fresh economic sanctions on Qatar being considered - UAE
envoy
* UAE's Arabtec Holding completes recapitalisation programme
QATAR
* U.N. rapporteur, media watchdog slam Qatar-based Al
Jazeera closure demands
* Qatar riyal FX market in chaos but bankers believe peg
still solid
* Qatar says FIFA report vindicates integrity of 2022 bid
* Platts proposes removing restrictions on Qatar crude from
July
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain-based GIB gains retail banking licence for digital
venture
(Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)