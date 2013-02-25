By Kate Holton
BARCELONA Feb 25 British mobile operator
Vodafone said it did not need to sell part of its stake
in its highly profitable Verizon Wireless joint venture
in the United States to bolster its business in Europe.
Chief executive Vittorio Colao told reporters on Monday
Vodafone had a healthy balance sheet and could invest when it
needed to, adding it could step up its range of services without
having to make acquisitions.
"The two things are not totally linked," Colao said, on the
sidelines of the Mobile World Congress when asked about the need
to sell down the Verizon stake which contributed over half
Vodafone's adjusted first-half operating profit. "If it is right
to make some investments, we will make some investments."
Facing falling revenue in its core European markets from
economic pressures and fierce competition, Vodafone has come
under pressure to cut its 45 percent stake in Verizon to fund
the purchase of fixed-line assets to increase its product range.
Vodafone has hired Goldman Sachs to advise on a
possible 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bid for German cable
operator Kabel Deutschland, a source with direct
knowledge of the matter has told Reuters.
It has been linked with deals in Spain to consolidate a
market which has been hit hard by the economic downturn, with
consumers cutting back on making calls and sending texts.
Vodafone has also been struggling in Italy where Colao, an
Italian, said he had seen consumer confidence fall even further
since October because of political uncertainty as it awaits the
results of an election.
Sector bankers and analysts said Vodafone needs to acquire
fixed assets to fight off challenges from low-cost mobile
players and telecoms and cable rivals pushing discounted,
all-inclusive mobile and fixed bundles.
Buying its own fixed assets, such as local cable operators or
alternative telecoms providers, would help Vodafone keep up with
competitors' offers and cut fees paid for fixed access.
It could then also offer so-called quad play services which
includes fixed, mobile, broadband and TV services, and which
help to increase revenues and customer loyalty.
Colao said he would like to offer an array of services
across Europe and he could do this either through acquiring
assets or renting fixed lines from incumbent operators.
"BIPOLAR" APPROACH
Europe's largest operators have complained since the
financial crisis hit that there were too many players in each
national market, resulting in fierce competition and low prices,
that hamper their ability to invest in faster networks.
While European regulators recently allowed the cut-throat
Austrian market to move to three players from four, Colao said
he was unsure whether this indicated a change of strategy.
"It is good that it was approved but the undertakings that
were forced upon them, again indicates a bipolar mentality," he
said, adding there was pent-up demand across the region for
consolidation.