JERUSALEM, April 25 Israeli autonomous vehicle
technology firm Mobileye said on Tuesday it forged an
agreement with Nissan Motor Corp to create next
generation maps to enable safe self-driving cars.
The deal comes after a successful trial last year that
culminated in Mobileye's mapping technology being used in
Nissan's recent autonomous vehicle demonstration in London.
"We now have significant commitments from multiple global
automakers to generate and share data from camera-equipped ADAS
(advanced driver-assistance systems) vehicles," said Mobileye
Chairman Amnon Shashua, adding the results will add to a global
road map that is a critical feature of self-driving autos.
Mobileye, which also is collaborating with German automaker
BMW, is in the process of being acquired by Intel Corp
, which last month agreed to buy the company for $15.3
billion in a deal that promises to escalate the arms race among
the world's carmakers and suppliers to acquire autonomous
vehicle technology.
