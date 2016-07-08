ULAANBAATAR, July 8 Mongolia's parliament on
Friday appointed a former finance minister as the new prime
minister, amid near-flat growth and spiralling debt.
The country rich in coal, copper and gold has struggled to
adapt to a changing economic environment including slowing
growth in neighbouring China and a reduction in the burning of
coal there.
The main opposition Mongolian People's Party won
parliamentary elections last month by a landslide, promising to
cut debt and get more benefit from its ailing mining sector.
The new prime minister, Jargaltulga Erdenebayar, 42, was
finance minister for a year under his predecessor, Chimed
Saikhanbileg, who left office when a shaky alliance between
Saikhanbileg's Democratic Party and the Mongolia People's Party
fell apart.
Dale Choi, an analyst at Mongolian Metals and Mining, said
the new prime minister was young and well-educated and "a
representative of the next generation of professional Mongolian
leaders".
The Mongolian People's Party leader, Miyegombiin Enkhbayar,
will serve as chairman of parliament and is expected to have a
hand in government affairs too.
The transformation of the former Soviet bloc state since a
peaceful revolution in 1990 has been a big draw for foreign
investors eyeing its rich mineral resources, unleashing a boom
from 2010 to 2012.
But an abrupt economic slowdown since 2012 has stirred
controversy over the role of global mining firms such as Rio
Tinto , which in May finally approved a
$5.3-billion extension plan for the Oyu Tolgoi copper mine.
(Reporting by Terrence Edwards; Editing by Ben Blanchard,
Robert Birsel)