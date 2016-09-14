BRIEF-C R Bard Q4 earnings per share $2.11
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
FRANKFURT, Sept 14 Bayer said on Wednesday it won over Monsanto's management with a $128 per share offer in cash, worth about $66 billion including debt, to take over the global seed market leader.
The companies have agreed on an antitrust break fee of $2 billion and the deal is expected to be closed by the end of 2017, the German group said in a statement.
Bayer intends to finance the transaction with a combination of debt and equity. The equity component of approximately $19 billion is expected to be raised through mandatory convertible bonds and a rights issue, it added. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Arno Schuetze)
