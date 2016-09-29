BUENOS AIRES, Sept 29 A slower reduction in
Argentina's deficit than initially promised by President
Mauricio Macri's government does not impede a credit upgrade in
Argentina, Moody's senior analyst Mauro Leos said in an
interview on Thursday.
Argentina's government proposed earlier this month a 2017
fiscal deficit equivalent to 4.2 percent of gross domestic
product, higher than the 3.3 percent promised in January.
Moody's upgraded Argentina's credit rating to B3 from Caa1 in
April.
