RABAT, March 29 Morocco's National Investment Co (SNI) an investment holding firm controlled by the country's monarchy, reported a 34 percent increase in net profit, helped by capital gains from a merger between Lafarge Ciments and Holcim Maroc, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 4.43 billion Moroccan dirhams ($43.11 million) from 3.31 billion dirhams a year earlier, a financial statement published in the Le Matin newspaper, which is close to the palace. ($1 = 9.9746 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; writing by Patrick Markey)