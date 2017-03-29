BRIEF-Beijing Highlander Digital Technology says dividend payment date on June 21
June 15 Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co Ltd
RABAT, March 29 Morocco's National Investment Co (SNI) an investment holding firm controlled by the country's monarchy, reported a 34 percent increase in net profit, helped by capital gains from a merger between Lafarge Ciments and Holcim Maroc, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to 4.43 billion Moroccan dirhams ($43.11 million) from 3.31 billion dirhams a year earlier, a financial statement published in the Le Matin newspaper, which is close to the palace. ($1 = 9.9746 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting by Samia Errazzouki; writing by Patrick Markey)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21