Jan 14 British menswear retailer Moss Bros Group
Plc said it expected full-year results to exceed market
expectations, helped by sales during the Christmas period.
The company said like-for-like sales during the 24 weeks to
Jan. 12 rose 2.7 percent.
The suit specialist, which is engaged in the retail sale and
hire of clothing through its Moss Bros Hire, Moss Bespoke, Moss
Bros and Savoy Taylors Guild brands, said close control over
discounting and cost-control measures would also help it exceed
market expectations for the year ending Jan. 28.
Share in the company were up about 4 percent at 70 pence at
0810 GMT on the London Stock Exchange on Monday.
Moss Bros, which was set up in 1851, will report its
full-year results on March 22.