EXCLUSIVE-UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
Nico Rosberg eased to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday with a drive that handed Mercedes their third straight constructors championship and extended the German's lead in his pursuit of a maiden Formula One title.
Max Verstappen crossed the line in second in his Red Bull, fending off a late-charging world champion Lewis Hamilton, who recovered from a botched start to finish third in the other Mercedes.
Rosberg now leads Hamilton by 33 points in the overall standings and, with just four races to go, can claim the title without winning any more races this year. (Reporting by Abhishel Takle; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.
LONDON, Jan 27 Formula One reported total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2015, and gross profit of $557 million, but the money-spinning sport was unable to prevent the Manor team from going to the wall on Friday.